Armenia PM calls on citizens to pay utility bills as soon as possible

The government has helped more than 600,000 electricity subscribers, nearly 600,000 natural gas subscribers and over 400 water subscribers. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook today and added that the period of crisis of utility bills is over.
“We all have to pay our utility bills, and the government is helping the needy pay their utility bills through state programs,” he said and added that there is a citizen who received government support in the amount of AMD 300,000 and didn’t pay utility bills.
“I call on everyone to pay their utility bills. It’s a shame. The government would like to ask those who don’t need government support to transmit funds to the fund for the fight against the coronavirus,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the government is spending nearly AMD 5,000,000,000 for citizens’ utility bills and has done all that it could do to support citizens with utility bills. He also said utility bills will be lower in the summer and told citizens to not avoid paying them.