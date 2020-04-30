Armenia PM: Another 30,000 citizens will benefit from 8th anti-crisis program

During a live broadcast on Facebook today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said anther 30,000 citizens will benefit from the government’s eighth anti-crisis program.
“The government made a supplement to the eighth anti-crisis program. As a result, another 30,000 people will benefit from the program. The government has added 13 types of activities to the list of sectors affected by the coronavirus. Employees with civil-legal contracts can also benefit from the program,” Nikol Pashinyan said.