Attorney: Search in offices and homes of Armenia ex-finance minister's sons is over, nothing found

Searches were being conducted in the offices and apartments of the sons of ex-chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia and ex-finance minister Gagik Khachatryan at the same time, yet nothing was found. This is what the Khachatryans’ attorney Yerem Sargsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Investigators were probably looking for documents. These searches had actually been conducted a long time ago since searches are usually conducted in the initial stage of case investigation,” Sargsyan said.
According to Sargsyan, the supplement to the charge brought against Gurgen Khachatryan and the searches are linked to Khachatryan’s recent statement (in regard to Ucom company, Gurgen Khachatryan had declared that top officials had demanded alienation of the company and had threatened to bring graver charges and arrest him, if the company wasn’t alienated).
A motion to arrest Gurgen Khachatryan has been submitted to court. Yerem Sargsyan said the trail was supposed to be held today, but Gurgen Khachatryan’s defense counsels filed a motion to postpone the trial in order to get acquainted with the case materials.
Today the Khachatryans’ attorneys declared that the charge against Gurgen Khachatryan has been supplemented (money laundering and assistance in receiving a bribe).