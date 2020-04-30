2 of 3 Artsakh citizens with COVID-19 and being treated test positive, 3rd tests negative

The Information Headquarters of Artsakh has issued a statement stating that two of the three citizens infected with COVID-19 and undergoing treatment have tested positive for COVID-19, and the third citizen has tested negative.
The Information Headquarters added that if the third citizen tests negative again after 24 hours, the citizen will be considered treated and will be checked out of the hospital.
Until now, Artsakh has reported eight coronavirus cases, and five of the patients have recovered. Once again, the Information Headquarters calls on following the official news in order to avoid reading fake and unverified news.