Friday
May 01
Armenia PM calls on citizens not in need of support to pay utility bills of those in need
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


Touching upon the shutdowns of electricity and natural gas of citizens due to non-payment of utility bills during a live broadcast on Facebook today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said the government has supported 90% of subscribers through its programs, but 30-40% of the 90% didn’t need the support, some of the 70% of subscribers received the support it needed, and the rest need a little more support.

“As I said during my previous live broadcast, those who don’t need the support should transfer those funds to the fund for overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus, but now I have another idea. If citizens have consumed electricity in the amount of AMD 25,000 in February, they will receive AMD 7,500 on Monday or Tuesday, and if they don’t need that money, they can use that money to pay the utility bills of their friends and acquaintances who need to pay utility bills worth AMD 7,500,” the Prime Minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
