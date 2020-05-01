Karabakh Police summon co-chair and founding member of Justice Party

Co-chairman of Justice Party of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Hakob Hakobyan and founding member Davit Galstyan were summoned to the police station in Stepanakert where they found out that a report was being prepared to institute a criminal case in regard to the action that the political party had carried out. This is stated in the statement issued by the news service of Justice Party. The statement particularly states the following:
“As you know, today Justice Party of Artsakh drafted letters regarding the developments of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the political party’s position and addressed them to the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. After the event, in the evening, our political party’s co-chairman Hakob Hakobyan and founding member Davit Galstyan were summoned to the police station in Stepanakert where they found out that a report was being prepared to institute a criminal case in regard to the action that the political party had carried out.
The Justice Party of Artsakh declares the following:
We reaffirm our position: We are against the formula of territories for peace or open communications. We don’t have a buffer zone or regions around Artsakh or territories for bargain. We assure that any issue that poses a threat to the security and territorial integrity of Artsakh is primary for us. With its instrumentation, the Justice Party of Artsakh is ready to fight for the security and international recognition of Artsakh. No criminal case or repression can keep us from expressing our position and leading our struggle. We insist that Artsakh is an asset, not a burden.”