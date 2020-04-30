News
Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Presence of foreign specialists in territory of biolaboratories excluded
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The Armenian side has repeatedly stated that the staff of the laboratories consists only of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the presence of foreign specialists in the territory of the laboratories is excluded. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said in response to a question from tert.am.

Question. In November, at the joint press-conference of Foriegn Ministers of Armenia and Russia in Yerevan, it was announced that a memorandum on access of Russian specialists to the US-funded biolaboratories in Armenia will be signed in the near future. Would you provide any information about that memorandum? When the singing of the document is intended to take place?

Answer: First, I would like to emphasize that the biological laboratories operating in the Republic of Armenia belong to Armenia and are fully controlled by the state structures of the Republic of Armenia. The Armenian side has repeatedly stated that the staff of the laboratories consists only of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the presence of foreign specialists in the territory of the laboratories is excluded.

The “Memorandum of Understanding on Ensuring Biological Safety” between Armenia and Russia is neither about issues related to biological laboratories in Armenia nor the right of access of Russian specialists. As we have noted on numerous occasions, that document addresses a wide range of issues related to ensuring biological safety. The current draft of the Memorandum does not envisage the right to access to the working areas of laboratories for any side or exercise any other unilateral control.

The draft Memorandum currently undergoes internal procedures, which are delayed because of the declaration of a state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
