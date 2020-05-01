YEREVAN. – The key issue when adopting measures of assistance was to locate the people who need assistance in the payment of utility bills. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this live on Facebook on Thursday evening.
And he called on the financially secure citizens of the country to become the “allies” of the government in this matter.
"Become an ally of the government so that we can close this matter 100 percent," he said. "I conventionally call this 'communal solidarity.' If you have used electricity for the amount of 25,000 drams in February, 7,500 drams will be transferred to your account on Monday or Tuesday. But if you don't need it, see who there is, for example, in your building, in your court yard, among your acquaintances and relatives who need that 7,500-dram utility expense, take it, pay for him. ”
Pashinyan called to "pay the acquaintance's utility on behalf of the government."