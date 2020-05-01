News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia new national security strategy to be ready soon
Newspaper: Armenia new national security strategy to be ready soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The [new] national security strategy [of Armenia] is in its final stage, it will be presented to the public in the coming months. This was reported by the office of the Security Council in response to a written inquiry from the Zhoghovurd daily.

And here, the office of the Security Council informs that the mentioned terms are also connected with the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. As it is known, by the decision of July 16, 2019, the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan had to present the new strategy within a year.

The office of the Security Council also informs: "One of the features of this strategy is that it is based on a national approach to planning and ensuring national security.

Thus, the strategy includes foreign political and military, as well as other—social, economic, energy, healthcare, scientific, information, and cyber—components for ensuring security."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Only "weapon" to come to Armenia PM's aid
The power is running away from “under” Pashinyan…
 Newspaper: Criminal case against Armenia company director is legal "nothing?"
An attempt is being made to take and make everything reach “to” ex-President Robert Kocharyan and his family…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ campaign against National Security Service ex-chief is due to his political activeness
Vanetsyan also intends to open a media outlet…
 Newspaper: Another "mistake" in Armenia foreign policy becomes evident
The European parliamentary structures were especially active in this issue…
 Armenian political scientist recalls events of past two years in Armenia
Political scientist Aghasi Yenokyan wrote the...
 Newspaper: Armenia’s largest state hospital to be sold?
The St. Gregory the Illuminator, which is currently re-profiled only for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos