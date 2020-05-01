Newspaper: Armenia new national security strategy to be ready soon

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The [new] national security strategy [of Armenia] is in its final stage, it will be presented to the public in the coming months. This was reported by the office of the Security Council in response to a written inquiry from the Zhoghovurd daily.
And here, the office of the Security Council informs that the mentioned terms are also connected with the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. As it is known, by the decision of July 16, 2019, the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan had to present the new strategy within a year.
The office of the Security Council also informs: "One of the features of this strategy is that it is based on a national approach to planning and ensuring national security.
Thus, the strategy includes foreign political and military, as well as other—social, economic, energy, healthcare, scientific, information, and cyber—components for ensuring security."