Friday
May 01
Newspaper: Criminal case against Armenia company director is legal "nothing?"
Newspaper: Criminal case against Armenia company director is legal "nothing?"
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Irates daily of Armenia writes: It is said that the criminal case of the rest, as well as of the director of Multi Group [company] Sedrak Arustamyan, is a legal "nothing."

First of all, when the decision to arrest him was to be made, the grounds for his arrest were not specified until the last moment. And now they are trying in progress to change the accusation, turn the "bribery case" into a "money laundering" accusation. By the way, both in many, as well as in this case, an attempt is being made to take, make everything reach “to” [ex-President Robert] Kocharyan, his family.

They are looking for "grounds" to be able to prove that Sedrak Arustamyan's shares in Multi Group, the water plant he has in Bulgaria, the hotel he has in Lithuania do not actually belong to him, but to the Kocharyan family, they are just registered under Arustamyan's name.

It is said that the authorities are actually trying to carry out redistribution of property by using Kocharyan's name (…).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
