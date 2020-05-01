News
Friday
May 01
News
Newspaper: Only "weapon" to come to Armenia PM's aid
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Irates daily of Armenia writes: The power is running away from “under” [PM] Nikol Pashinyan. He is no longer able to ensure unity in his own [political] team, the tension between the wings has reached its peak, a shadow government is working behind the scenes, and the law enforcement system is not able to give the desired course to the criminal cases with news "hanging from the air."

And in this situation, the only "weapon," the popular threat to deprive the former authorities from their belongings penny by penny—which will soon receive legal packaging—comes to Pashinyan's aid.

According to our source, in order to divert the public's attention from the difficult situation in the country, Pashinyan will soon use his beloved method. The next round of criminal cases against various former officials is starting, and the louder the names, the amount of "robbery" are, the public mind will focus in that direction that much more.
