Trump believes China could have stopped spread of coronavirus

China could have stopped the spread of COVID-19, but it did not. US President Donald Trump made such a statement, RIA Novosti reported.
It could have been stopped, since it has come from China, Trump told a news conference at the White House.
The US President noted that China either failed to stop the spread of this disease or did not do so.
The American leader stated that they have signed a trade deal, but it is now secondary, compared to what is happening with the virus, and this situation is unacceptable.