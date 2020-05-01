News
China does not yet agree to the WHO proposal to jointly investigate COVID-19 origin
China does not yet agree to the WHO proposal to jointly investigate COVID-19 origin
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in China said that the Chinese side had not yet agreed to the WHO's proposal to join the investigation into the COVID-19 origin.

According to him, a national investigation is already underway, but there is no invitation to join it yet.

The representative of WHO emphasized that it was very important to identify the source of the virus to prevent a similar occurrence. He also noted that the international organization did not gain access to the records of two Wuhan virology labs. At the same time, he pointed out that, judging by all the available evidence, the virus came from Wuhan, but it is a natural, and not an artificial virus, Interfax reported.

Earlier, a vice-foreign minister Yue Yucheng said that China opposes any international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that presumes its guilt.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
