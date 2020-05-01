Trump says he is aware of Kim Jong Un’s health condition, but 'can’t talk about it now'

US president Donald Trump told reporters he is aware of Kim Jong Un’s health condition, but 'can’t talk about it now.'
During a White House news conference on Monday, Trump said he could not 'tell you exactly' the status of Kim’s health, Time reported.
According to Trump, he did have a 'very good idea' about his condition. 'But I can’t talk about it now,' Trump said. 'I just wish him well.'
Kim Jong-un has not appeared in public since April 11, which gave rise to rumors about his poor health and death. Pyongyang does not respond to these rumors.