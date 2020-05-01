News
Trump says he is aware of Kim Jong Un’s health condition, but 'can’t talk about it now'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US president Donald Trump told reporters he is aware of Kim Jong Un’s health condition, but 'can’t talk about it now.'

During a White House news conference on Monday, Trump said he could not 'tell you exactly' the status of Kim’s health, Time reported.

According to Trump, he did have a 'very good idea' about his condition. 'But I can’t talk about it now,' Trump said. 'I just wish him well.'

Kim Jong-un has not appeared in public since April 11, which gave rise to rumors about his poor health and death. Pyongyang does not respond to these rumors.
