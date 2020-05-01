Peru ex-president's daughter released from prison

The daughter of the ex-president of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, was released from prison on special conditions a few days after applying for help to prisoners in the situation with coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.
Every 30 days she will have to come to a special service and put her fingerprints, she should not leave the city of her residence and should not change it without permission of the authorities.
Earlier, Fujimori published a statement on Facebook that prisoners in Peru urgently need tests for coronavirus, as there are many prisoners with symptoms of the disease. She asked for measures to save prisoners and prison staff.
Fujimori is accused of receiving funds from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht in 2011-2016. Since the end of January, she was serving a 15-month period of pre-trial detention.