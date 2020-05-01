News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Peru ex-president's daughter released from prison
Peru ex-president's daughter released from prison
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The daughter of the ex-president of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, was released from prison on special conditions a few days after applying for help to prisoners in the situation with coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.

Every 30 days she will have to come to a special service and put her fingerprints, she should not leave the city of her residence and should not change it without permission of the authorities.

Earlier, Fujimori published a statement on Facebook that prisoners in Peru urgently need tests for coronavirus, as there are many prisoners with symptoms of the disease. She asked for measures to save prisoners and prison staff.

Fujimori is accused of receiving funds from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht in 2011-2016. Since the end of January, she was serving a 15-month period of pre-trial detention.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kyrgyzstan citizen has road accident in Armenia, there are injured
It turned out that he had been driving under the influence…
 Armenia village house is completely burnt down
In Sotk village of Gegharkunik Province…
 Fire breaks out on Armenia motorway
Forestry workers also took part in the firefighting…
 Armenia Prosecutor General says Simonyan-Danielyan case materials sent to Special Investigation Service
Touching upon the incident between Deputy Speaker of the...
 Armenia Prosecutor General: Common punitive practice required to punish burglars
According to him, the fight against burglary is still...
 Advocate: Armenia Prosecutor General sees corpus delicti in deputy parliamentary speaker's act
This means that, from this moment, we need to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos