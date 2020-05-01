Armenian PM congratulates fellow citizens on International Workers' Day

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the nation with a congratulatory message on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day.
The message reads:
“Dear compatriots,
I congratulate all of us on International Workers’ Day.
Labor is the only tool to solve the problems existing in our reality; based on the logic of human and national dignity, we can defy through hard work the challenges facing us.
Labor is the most creative platform for human cooperation. Modern civilization has been created thanks to cooperation. And therefore, the most important essence of labor is not only the use of existing opportunities, but also the creation of opportunities for others.
My wish is for all of us to perceive work in this way because I continue to believe that personal effort and the productive work of that effort are the formula of solving all our problems. Efficiency is important, but efficiency is impossible without education, knowledge, skills. In turn, education implies work, and I see the solution of all our problems in the education-labor-training formula.
Dear people,
Many of you are now working online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are working under great pressure and risky conditions. We highly praise those employed in healthcare, law enforcement, security, manufacturing industries and food import, medical items and medicines, since they helped maintain the country’s viability during the crisis.
We appreciate all those employers who kept the existing jobs despite economic difficulties; who did not resort to cuts as they benefited from the government’s anti-crisis programs; who did everything to minimize losses and continue to develop.
Despite the crisis, the government of Armenia will carry on with the policy of economic development by promoting labor and supporting working people.
Our anti-crisis programs first of all address those people and companies that have complied with the Labor Code and the Tax Code of the Republic of Armenia. We thereby not only honored our working citizens, but also took advantage of the fact that it was easier to identify registered workers in case they lost their job during the crisis.
Having a registered job is an important guarantee for the protection of worker’s rights, and I call on all employed citizens to get their jobs registered and support the government in protecting their legitimate rights.
Dear compatriots,
The Armenian people are known as hardworking, creative, talented people. And with their work and creative talent the Armenian people will build the homeland of their dream. This process has started; it will continue and will triumph despite the crisis.
Congratulations on May 1! Long live creative work!”