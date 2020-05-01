Artsakh President-elect: We will continue to encourage creation of new jobs (VIDEO)

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday issued a congratulatory message on International Workers' Day.
"The guarantor of the inviolability of the borders of the homeland is the soldier of the Armenian Army, and the one who keeps the rear strong, the one who builds the country—the man who constantly works, creates. Only the working hand will ensure the well-being of himself, his family, and then the state.
We will continue to encourage the process of creation of new jobs, ensuring of adequate wages, and protection of the work interests of the working man as a key direction of state policy,” the statement reads, in particular.