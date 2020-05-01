Argentines oppose release of prisoners amid COVID-19

Buenos Aires was filled with whistles and noise - people beat in pots, opposing the release of prisoners because of the coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.

Currently, a number of Latin American countries have decided to change their policy towards prisoners and imply house arrest or to release a number of prisoners - not convicts for particularly serious crimes.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in many prisons (in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia). Some officials expressed concern that the release of criminals could lead to new cases of infection.

The issue of mitigating the preventive measure for prisoners is also being discussed in Argentina, however, as President Alberto Fernandez said earlier, this issue is at the discretion of the judiciary.

A call was made to speak out against a possible decision to release the prisoners.

The protests began the day before, but today they were especially noisy. People in Buenos Aires, who are quarantined and cannot walk the streets, went to the balconies of their houses, shouting and knocking on pots and pans to draw attention to the issue. The noise was heard even in the luxurious district of Puerto Madero. According to TN, the action was held throughout the country.

Almost a week ago, prisoners rioted - dozens of prisoners climbed onto the roof in one of the prisons in Buenos Aires. They demanded a release under house arrest to prevent COVID-19 infection.