News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Argentines oppose release of prisoners amid COVID-19
Argentines oppose release of prisoners amid COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Buenos Aires was filled with whistles and noise - people beat in pots, opposing the release of prisoners because of the coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.

Currently, a number of Latin American countries have decided to change their policy towards prisoners and imply house arrest or to release a number of prisoners - not convicts for particularly serious crimes. 

COVID-19 cases have been reported in many prisons (in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia). Some officials expressed concern that the release of criminals could lead to new cases of infection.

The issue of mitigating the preventive measure for prisoners is also being discussed in Argentina, however, as President Alberto Fernandez said earlier, this issue is at the discretion of the judiciary.

A call was made to speak out against a possible decision to release the prisoners.

The protests began the day before, but today they were especially noisy. People in Buenos Aires, who are quarantined and cannot walk the streets, went to the balconies of their houses, shouting and knocking on pots and pans to draw attention to the issue. The noise was heard even in the luxurious district of Puerto Madero. According to TN, the action was held throughout the country.

Almost a week ago, prisoners rioted - dozens of prisoners climbed onto the roof in one of the prisons in Buenos Aires. They demanded a release under house arrest to prevent COVID-19 infection.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chances being ascertained for resuming Armenia business activities under COVID-19 conditions
The Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia has launched a respective questionnaire among its members…
 Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was in hospital for about 1 month
The spokesperson for the minister of health provided details…
 Trump speaks on introducing new tariffs on the Chinese goods
He recalled that China has a dept of about $ 1 trillion to the US..
 Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 27-year-old woman
The spokesperson for the minister of health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,148 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 82 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded …
 Trump believes China could have stopped spread of coronavirus
The US President noted that China either failed to stop the spread of this disease or did not do so…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos