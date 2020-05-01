News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was in hospital for about 1 month
Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was in hospital for about 1 month
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The 27-year-old patient was in the hospital for about a month under medical supervision, and her condition was assessed as very critical. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page, and regarding the most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia.

"She had severe congenital chronic illnesses. Unfortunately, the coronavirus disease drastically worsened the young person's health, and her life could not be saved," Nikoghosyan added.

The 27-year-old woman died of coronavirus in the previous day.

According to latest data, a 27-year-old woman has died in Armenia of COVID-19.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Argentines oppose release of prisoners amid COVID-19
COVID-19 cases have been reported in many prisons...
 Chances being ascertained for resuming Armenia business activities under COVID-19 conditions
The Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia has launched a respective questionnaire among its members…
 Trump speaks on introducing new tariffs on the Chinese goods
He recalled that China has a dept of about $ 1 trillion to the US..
 Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 27-year-old woman
The spokesperson for the minister of health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,148 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 82 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded …
 Trump believes China could have stopped spread of coronavirus
The US President noted that China either failed to stop the spread of this disease or did not do so…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos