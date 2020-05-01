Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was in hospital for about 1 month

YEREVAN. – The 27-year-old patient was in the hospital for about a month under medical supervision, and her condition was assessed as very critical. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page, and regarding the most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia.
"She had severe congenital chronic illnesses. Unfortunately, the coronavirus disease drastically worsened the young person's health, and her life could not be saved," Nikoghosyan added.
