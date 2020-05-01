News
Chances being ascertained for resuming Armenia business activities under COVID-19 conditions
Chances being ascertained for resuming Armenia business activities under COVID-19 conditions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia (UMBA) has launched a questionnaire among its members to find out the situation among businesses due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the chances of their resuming their activities.

Presenting the objectives of this study to the members of the UMBA administration, UMBA President Arsen Ghazaryan noted that after summing up the results of this questionnaire, it will be possible to get a more comprehensive picture and detailed information for further analyses, suggestions, and steps.
This text available in   Հայերեն
