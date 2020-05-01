Pompeo says the US will do everything to prevent Iran from buying armored vehicles from Russia or China

Washington is ready to take any measures to prevent Tehran from acquiring Russian or Chinese armored vehicles after the end of the arms embargo, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with journalist Lars Larson.

Speaking about the Iranian authorities, Pompeo noted: "This is a bad place that the world finds itself in, and your listeners should know President Trump and our team is going to make sure that when we come to October of this year, we’re going to have played every card in our kit to make sure that they can’t purchase tanks and armored vehicles from Russia or from China."

Regarding the prospects for Iran to acquire arms after the expiration of the embargo, the US Secretary of State added: "The good news is the UN Security Council resolution gives us the ability to make sure that that doesn’t happen, and we are working with our Chinese, our Russian, our British, our French, our partners on the Security Council to make sure – and even more broadly throughout the UN to make sure that they’re all on board in preventing this from happening coming October 18th of this year."

The New York Times reported on April 26 that the US intends to try to get the UN Security Council to adopt a draft resolution providing for the preservation of the arms embargo against Tehran based on the provisions of the Iranian deal. On March 3, the Russian MFA issued a comment in which it was not worth talking about extending the arms embargo in the UN Security Council.