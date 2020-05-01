News
Kyrgyzstan citizen has road accident in Armenia, there are injured
Kyrgyzstan citizen has road accident in Armenia, there are injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A road accident took place Friday in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around 7am, a car hit the back of a truck that was parked on the side of the Yerevan-Armavir motorway, shamshyan.com reported.

As a result, the driver of the car—Artem Krutov, 33, a Kyrgyz citizen temporarily living in Karin village of Aragatsotn Province—and his passenger—Viktor Chilingaryan, 31, a resident of Ashtarak town—sustained injuries and were taken to the Vagharshapat town hospital.

Krutov underwent a sobriety test, and it turned out that he had been driving under the influence.
This text available in   Հայերեն
