Kyrgyzstan citizen has road accident in Armenia, there are injured

A road accident took place Friday in Armavir Province of Armenia.
At around 7am, a car hit the back of a truck that was parked on the side of the Yerevan-Armavir motorway, shamshyan.com reported.
As a result, the driver of the car—Artem Krutov, 33, a Kyrgyz citizen temporarily living in Karin village of Aragatsotn Province—and his passenger—Viktor Chilingaryan, 31, a resident of Ashtarak town—sustained injuries and were taken to the Vagharshapat town hospital.
Krutov underwent a sobriety test, and it turned out that he had been driving under the influence.