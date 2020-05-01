Kamran Aliyev appointed prosecutor general of Azerbaijan

The candidate of the deputy prosecutor general, head of the Anti-Corruption Department under the Azerbaijani prosecutor-general Kamran Aliyev has been named the prosecutor-general of Azerbaijan, Turan reported.
Kamran Aliyev (born 1965) graduated from the law faculty of the state university in Russia in 1987 and for several years worked in various positions in the prosecutor's office in Russia.
Since the mid-90s, he has been working in the bodies of the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan, where he held positions in the human resources department, scientific and educational center, and the investigation department for combating serious crimes. In 2007, he headed the Anti-Corruption Office. Since 2014, Kamran Aliyev is also the Deputy Prosecutor General of the country.