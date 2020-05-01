Armenian PM: AMD 57.3 billion allocated within 13 anti-crisis measures amid COVID-19

To date, as part of the thirteen anti-crisis measures adopted by the government, AMD 57.3 billion has been allocated, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan wrote Friday on his Facebook.
According to him, the money was distributed among 23,000 legal entities and 825,000 individuals.
"These figures do not include 14th, 15th, 16th anti-crisis measures, the implementation of which is in the process. As a result of the implementation of these programs, the number of beneficiaries will exceed AMD 1 million 200 thousand," the PM added.