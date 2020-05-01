News
Ukrainian MPs organize party at restaurant during lockdown
Ukrainian MPs organize party at restaurant during lockdown
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Strana.ua reports that deputies of the Servant of the People Party of the Ukrainian Rada have violated the lockdown regime and organized a party at a restaurant in Kyiv.

According to Strana.ua, the event was held at Monteki Kapuleti, the co-owner of which is Vladimir Beliba, the father-in-law of ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Aleksandr Turchinov. Strana.ua also reports that during the lockdown, the restaurant only delivers food and drinks, but it made an exception for the deputies.

Later, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, who resides in the same building in which the restaurant is located, called the police to conduct an inspection. Before that, the deputies had already managed to leave the premises.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
