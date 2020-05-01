Big online pan-Armenian concert expected to last 8 hours (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The creative and technical staff of the “TOVMASYAN" Charity Foundation's online concert to be held on Saturday is making preparations to make the live broadcast as uninterrupted as possible. Hrach Keshishyan, the chief director of this concert, said this at a press conference Friday, emphasizing that this project will be unprecedented in its scale and type.
"The whole broadcast will take place online, not on television, and this has its interesting development," he said. "It means that we can gather a large audience, not only in Armenia, but also abroad. The team has done a lot of work, and we have come together to be able to create content and broadcast. Everything is being done at a very professional and high level."
Keshishyan informed that this concert marathon will be held in Armenian, English, and Russian.
"We will try to work as uninterruptedly as possible on air," he added. “During this time we are making very interesting videos. Everything is aimed at the fight against coronavirus, so that we can assist the medical staff and have a good situation.”
Hrach Keshishyan could not say exactly how long this concert will last and what scenario deviations there may be during it. According to him, this online broadcast will be interesting for this very treason. "According to preliminary forecasts, the concert will last about 8 hours. We will start at 20:20 Yerevan time, we will finish the next day at 04:00; at the moment, our assessments are as such,” he said. “But this is a live broadcast [concert] marathon, and there may be other surprises, too, that will make the broadcast even more interesting. Our entire technical staff is working to ensure that we have uninterrupted broadcasting.”
More than 60 artists from Armenia and Armenian diaspora have already joined this concert, and this number, according to the organizers, is increasing day by day.
Singers Alla Levonyan and Saro Tovmasyan, who also attended this press conference, lauded this project by the “TOVMASYAN" Charity Foundation, noting that they joined this idea without hesitation.