Armenian deputy education minister on distance learning

The decision of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia to wrap up the school year before the last day of classes, which we had the opportunity to ensure until April 13 this year, is aimed at providing equal opportunities for everyone. This is what Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan stated during a discussion devoted to the organizing of the learning process during the state of emergency today.
The deputy minister stated that it’s not right to say that there was no point in organizing distance learning in this case. “This period allowed us to ensure continuation of education so that children aren’t left behind. What we must also take into consideration is the fact that children in Armenia don’t have equal access. There were many children who didn’t have the opportunity to participate in distance learning, but they need to have the same conditions as others. We tried to find solutions to encourage students.
The whole world is talking about a crisis in the field of education, and the state of emergency was truly a crisis in education because more than 1.5 billion learners were deprived of the opportunity to receive an education, but this was also an educational boom because we see how the learning process is organized through different tools and sources.”