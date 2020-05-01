Politik.am: Fight occurs in Armenia government building

After the publication of Politik.am’s report about the incident in the government summer house between Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Vilen Gabrielyan, director of the Scientific Centre of Drug and Medical Technology Expertise, there was a new fight between them, Politik.am reported
According to Politik.am’s governmental source, Gabrielyan, seeing the news about the incident in the government's summer house, hurried to the government building to demand an "explanation" from Avinyan, and accused him of organizing a media leak about what had happened between them. Avinyan said that he had nothing to do with the publication of that news, but Gabrielyan insisted that he did not believe him.
Mutual cursing was followed by a fight.
This time, too, the dispute between the two officials was stopped with the intervention of the security officers.