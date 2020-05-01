News
WHO calls on China to invite its experts to investigate COVID-19 origin
WHO calls on China to invite its experts to investigate COVID-19 origin
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the Chinese authorities to invite its experts to investigate the origins of a new type of coronavirus, France-Presse reported referring to the official representative of the WHO Tarik Jasarevic.

WHO would like to collaborate with foreign partners and, at the invitation of the Chinese authorities, take part in the investigation of the animal origin of the coronavirus said Jasarevic.

On Thursday, WHO Representative in China Gauden Galea said in an interview with the British Sky News channel that the organization’s experts, despite their requests, did not receive an invitation from China to participate in the investigation of the origins of COVID-19. He noted that taking into account all the available data, WHO is convinced that the virus is of animal origin, and was not created by humans, but the organization’s experts need access to a lab in Wuhan to conduct a full study of the source of infection, TASS reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
