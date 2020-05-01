News
Friday
May 01
Armenia PM posts video of patients recovering from COVID-19 at a hospital
Armenia PM posts video of patients recovering from COVID-19 at a hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted a video of citizens of Armenia recovering from the coronavirus in a hospital and wrote the following:

“Course of recovery of our compatriots: a look from inside a hospital.”

In the video, one of the patients says he was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, but feels well after seven days since the doctors are so generous that he feels at home.

Another patient stated that he was in the reanimation unit for five days. “Everyone thinks they won’t catch the virus, but look, I caught it,” he said.

One of the patients is a nurse who said the following: “I was very careful and was always wearing gloves, but when you’re on duty for 24 hours, you get very tired. I must have made a mistake, and I caught the virus. I still think I can recover and continue to help people.”

One of the nurses, who hasn’t been home for 20 days, urged all citizens to follow doctors’ words of advice. “I understand it’s hard to stay at home all the time, but doctors and nurses also want to go home and see their relatives whom they have missed.”

“Every smile and recovery is a victory for us,” the deputy director of the hospital Anna Karapetyan stated.
