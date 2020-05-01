News
Friday
May 01
News
Friday
May 01
Number of oil and gas rigs falls in April worldwide by almost a quarter
Number of oil and gas rigs falls in April worldwide by almost a quarter
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The number of drilling rigs for oil and gas in April 2020 worldwide decreased by 450 units compared to March and amounted to 1,514, thus falling by 23%. Such estimates were made on Friday by Baker Hughes, a company specializing in the provision of oilfield services, TASS reported.

At the same time, there were 2140 drilling rigs in April 2019. Thus, over the year their number fell by 626, or 29%.

Oil and gas drilling rigs decreased by 26.6% per month in the US. In Canada, the number of towers compared to March decreased by four times - from 100 to 33.

According to the company, in Europe the number of drilling rigs decreased in April compared with the previous month by 11, to 112; in the Middle East - by eight, up to 240; in Latin America - by 80, to 89; in the Asia-Pacific region - by 40, to 191; in Africa - by five, up to 103.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
