Armenia Commandant for state of emergency issues statement

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan has issued a statement which reads as follows:
“Dear compatriots,
Work is one of the driving forces of civilization. A person is self-realized and creates values through work and ensures his or her family’s welfare at the same time.
I am certain that Armenia will be able to take a daring leap and become one of the developed countries of the world by working in an organized manner, effectively and smartly. Consequently, the advancement of education and science must be the country’s priority.
It is also important is to make sure the rights of employees are protected and employees are able to work and have time for leisure. Despite the major achievements that have been made in regard to this, Armenia still has a long way to go to achieved the desired outcome. The country will achieve success in this direction as well through close cooperation and dialogue between employers and public administration bodies.
I congratulate all of us on International Workers’ Day. I am certain that we Armenians will shape a powerful and successful Armenia through joint efforts.”