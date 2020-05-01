News
Armenia Police internal investigation ordered in connection with incidents in Gavar
Armenia Police internal investigation ordered in connection with incidents in Gavar
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – By the instruction of the Armenia’s Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan, an internal investigation has been ordered at the Internal Security Department of the Police, and in connection with the incidents that occurred in Gavar town. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Police press service.

A shootout took place in Gavar Tuesday between a group of people from this town and some residents of Noratus village. As a result of the shootings, Zorik Paronikyan, an investigator, and a young resident of Noratus sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Four others were wounded, two of whom were taken to a Yerevan hospital and the other two—to Gavar hospital. But some hours after the incident, the relatives of the dead entered the Gavar hospital—despite police presence there, broke windows and doors, and stabbed two of the aforesaid wounded in the hospital room, as well as one other person.

An investigation is in progress within the framework of the initiated criminal case.

There are detainees, both in connection with the shootings and subsequent incidents.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
