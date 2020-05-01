Restrictions in Armenia’s Maralik, Dzorakap settlements are lifted as of Friday

The restrictions in Maralik and Dzorakap settlements in connection with the spread and prevention of the coronavirus have been lifted as of Friday. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from the Facebook page of the Shirak provincial hall of Armenia.

The number of COVID-19 patients who recovered in the province has increased by four, and three of these recovered patients are employees of the Maralik Health Center.

At the moment, 68 patients are being treated for the coronavirus at the Gyumri infectious disease hospital, and 63 of them are residents of Shirak Province.

Eighteen patients were transferred from the province to Yerevan, and seventeen patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

As a result of COVID-19, three deaths were registered in Shirak Province where 339 people currently have instructions for isolation and self-isolation.