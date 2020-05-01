Biden denies former aide's sexual assault allegations

Former US Vice-President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has denied a former aide’s claims he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago and declared that it’s not true, reports RIA Novosti.
“No, it is not true. I am saying unequivocally it never, never happened, and it didn’t. It never happened,” Biden told MSNBC.
Earlier, Biden’s former aide Tara Reade had filed a complaint to the Police of Washington, charging Biden with sexual assault. Tara Reade claims that Biden sexually assaulted her when he was a senator in 1993. According to her, the incident took place in the hallway of the US Senate where Biden put his hand under the alleged victim’s skirt and sexually assaulted her.
Reade alleged Biden early last month, and in response, Biden’s team said the allegations were false.