Another Karabakh patient who recovered from COVID-19 to be discharged from hospital Friday
Another Karabakh patient who recovered from COVID-19 to be discharged from hospital Friday
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, one of the citizens who were infected with the novel coronavirus was re-tested Friday, and the test result was negative, which means the infection was not confirmed, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

This person who has recovered will be discharged from the medical facility on Friday.

Eight cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Artsakh so far, and six of which have already recovered.
