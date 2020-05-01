Fisher dies after incident between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at Caspian Sea

An Azerbaijani fisher died after an incident that took place on the aquatic boundaries of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as reported haqqin.az, citing informed sources in Kazakhstan.
The residents of Neftchala District trespassed the aquatic boundaries by ship, after which Kazakh border guards opened fire in their direction. The deceased fisher was resident of Kurkend village Ghahraman Mamedov, who died from a firearm injury in the head. The other two trespassing fishers were wounded and were detained by the border troops of Kazakhstan.