27-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Armenia, shooting occurs in Yerevan, 01.05.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 01.05.2020:
· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2,148 in Armenia, and one new death has been reported.
According to the latest data, 977 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 33 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
As health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan noted, the latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was a 27-year-old woman who ‘had concomitant chronic illnesses.’
In the meantime, deputy health minister Lena Nanushyan noted that Armenia has the capacity to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day. According to her, everything is being done to increase the testing groups, which already include doctors and patients with pneumonia.
· Under the new package of measures that will enter into force on May 4, restrictions on freedom of movement will be lifted, citizens won’t have to fill out a form before going out, but there will still be a ban on public transport, including intercity transport due to the high risk of the COVID-19 spread, Armenian deputy economy minister Varos Simonyan told reporters.
He added that almost all types of economic activities will be permitted, except for retail and wholesale trade at shopping centers.
· Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan will undergo diagnostic surgery, and the respective analyses are currently being conducted, Armen Charchyan, executive director of Izmirlian MC told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
Charchyan added that the surgery can be performed in a few days.
· Within the health-care programs implemented by the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to overcome the consequences of COVID-19, medical supplies worth AMD 26 million 500 thousand were presented Thursday to the health ministry.
These medical supplies were acquired thanks to the means of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the donations from its dioceses.
· A shooting took place in Yerevan on Friday.
At around 1 pm, a person with a gunshot wound to his leg was taken to a hospital, shamshyan.com reported.
Several citizens who gathered at the scene said that this man had been previously convicted, was known in the criminal world, and had recently been released on bail by a court decision.
The police are ascertaining the circumstances of the incident.