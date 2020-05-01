Hraparak.am: Several ambassadors meet with Armenia ex-official’s son

YEREVAN. – Gurgen Khachatryan, the son of ex-Minister of Finance and State Revenue Committee former chairman Gagik Khachatryan, together with his advisers, recently had a private meeting with the ambassador of a key European country friendly to Armenia, on the initiative of the ambassador, according to Hraparak.am of Armenia. The meeting took place at the ambassador's residence and they discussed issues related to the Galaxy Group company.
Ambassadors of a number of other countries also expressed a wish to meet with Gurgen Khachatryan. The meetings took place until midnight.
As per Hraparak.am, such wishes of the ambassadors are due to the fact that concerns have been formed at the level of various countries in connection with the situation in Armenia and the repressions being applied to businesses in the country.
The ambassadors listened in detail to the circumstances presented by Khachatryan and, most likely, they will prepare respective reports for their leaders.
Hraparak.am added that there is already a decision to arrest Gurgen Khachatryan, but he has not been arrested yet.