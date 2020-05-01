News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Rescuers find body of man in apartment in Armenia's Armavir Province
Rescuers find body of man in apartment in Armenia's Armavir Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 10:31 a.m. the National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received information according to which a resident of one of the apartments on a street in the Armenian city of Armavir of Armavir Province wasn’t opening the door or answering phone calls.

A firefighting-rescue squad of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene, opened the door of the apartment and found the body of Artashes V. (born in 1937) in the living room.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Fisher dies after incident between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at Caspian Sea
The residents of Neftchala District trespassed the...
 Hraparak.am: Several ambassadors meet with Armenia ex-official’s son
Gurgen Khachatryan, the son of ex-Minister of Finance and State Revenue Committee former chairman Gagik Khachatryan…
 Teen dies from electric shock in Armenia’s Goris
On the roof of an unused building…
 Armenia Police internal investigation ordered in connection with incidents in Gavar
By the instruction of the Chief of Police…
 Politik.am: Fight occurs in Armenia government building
The director of the center for drug expertise accused Deputy PM Avinyan of organizing a media leak...
 Man, 33, is wounded in Yerevan shooting (PHOTOS)
Several citizens who gathered at the scene said that he had been previously convicted…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos