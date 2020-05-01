Rescuers find body of man in apartment in Armenia's Armavir Province

Today at 10:31 a.m. the National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received information according to which a resident of one of the apartments on a street in the Armenian city of Armavir of Armavir Province wasn’t opening the door or answering phone calls.
A firefighting-rescue squad of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene, opened the door of the apartment and found the body of Artashes V. (born in 1937) in the living room.