Friday
May 01
Armenia ex-National Security Service director's attorneys to draft and file civil claim
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan’s attorneys Lusine Sahakyan and Aramazd Kiviryan have declared that the information in the statement by the spokesperson of the Prime Minister are inaccurate.

Sahakyan and Kiviryan also stated the following in their statement: “We view the dissemination of overt slander through the spokesperson of the Prime Minister as inadmissible and ridiculous, especially the instruction to implement a certain “proper investigation”, an instruction that contains elements of political repression.

We will protect the rights of Artur Vanetsyan and draft and file a relevant civil claim through the use of the entire legal toolkit. Each person who has committed slander must be held liable by law, and the working style of slander must be rejected in Armenia once and for all.”
