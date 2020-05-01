Trump says COVID-19 comes from the Chinese lab

US President Donald Trump said a new type of coronavirus has come from a laboratory in China, BBC News reported.

During a briefing at the White House, the reporter asked: "Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?"

"Yes, I have. Yes, I have," said the president, without specifying. "And I think the World Health Organization [WHO] should be ashamed of themselves because they're like the public relations agency for China."

However, he refused to give more detailed explanations. Asked later to clarify his comment, he said: "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."