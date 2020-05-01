Court postpones examination of motion to arrest Armenia ex-finance minister's son

Armenian freedom fighter has health problems, says government is obliged to help

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Border checkpoint of Kovsakan to be reopened

Biden denies former aide's sexual assault allegations

Karabakh President visits Martuni region, told about agricultural activities

Japan to start anti-coronavirus drugs to 43 countries

Ex-advisor to Armenian PM sues ex-Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan

Police Colonel: Gloves and face masks have been given to all Karabakh police officers at checkpoints

27-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Armenia, shooting occurs in Yerevan, 01.05.20 digest

Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach

Number of oil and gas rigs falls in April worldwide by almost a quarter

Official: Temperature of all citizens entering Karabakh is being checked

Fisher dies after incident between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at Caspian Sea

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on employment rights violations in country

Copper, other non-ferrous metal prices fall after Trump threatens with new tariffs on Chinese goods

Rescuers find body of man in apartment in Armenia's Armavir Province

Hraparak.am: Several ambassadors meet with Armenia ex-official’s son

Armenia ex-National Security Service director's attorneys to draft and file civil claim

Teen dies from electric shock in Armenia’s Goris

Armenian deputy education minister on distance learning

Trump says COVID-19 comes from the Chinese lab

Analyst doesn't rule out Turkey's pressure on Armenian community due to Catholicos lawsuit

Another Karabakh patient who recovered from COVID-19 to be discharged from hospital Friday

WHO calls on China to invite its experts to investigate COVID-19 origin

Restrictions in Armenia’s Maralik, Dzorakap settlements are lifted as of Friday

Azerbaijani residents of Georgia's Marneuli hold protest

Armenia Police internal investigation ordered in connection with incidents in Gavar

Ukrainian MPs organize party at restaurant during lockdown

Politik.am: Fight occurs in Armenia government building

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency issues statement

Man, 33, is wounded in Yerevan shooting (PHOTOS)

Armenia to lift restrictions on movement of citizens starting from May 4

Medical supplies worth AMD 26.5mn are donated to Armenia healthcare system

World’s biggest puzzle can be created as result of pan-Armenian flash mob

Health ministry: Armenia has capacity to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day

Armenia PM posts video of patients recovering from COVID-19 at a hospital

Big online pan-Armenian concert expected to last 8 hours (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan to undergo diagnostic surgery

Pompeo says the US will do everything to prevent Iran from buying armored vehicles from Russia or China

Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Milla Jovovich, other celebrities join 'TOVMASYAN' Charity Foundation auction (PHOTOS)

Trump to leave White House for the 1st time in a month

Only few hours left before big pan-Armenian interactive online concert (PHOTOS)

Kyrgyzstan citizen has road accident in Armenia, there are injured

Armenian PM: AMD 57.3 billion allocated within 13 anti-crisis measures amid COVID-19

Kamran Aliyev appointed prosecutor general of Azerbaijan

6 people isolated in Artsakh amid COVID-19

Armenia village house is completely burnt down

Argentines oppose release of prisoners amid COVID-19

Chances being ascertained for resuming Armenia business activities under COVID-19 conditions

Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was in hospital for about 1 month

Trump speaks on introducing new tariffs on the Chinese goods

Fire breaks out on Armenia motorway

Peru ex-president's daughter released from prison

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 27-year-old woman

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,148 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Trump says he is aware of Kim Jong Un’s health condition, but 'can’t talk about it now'

Armenia President: I know that many of you at this time are looking for rescue buoy

Artsakh President-elect: We will continue to encourage creation of new jobs (VIDEO)

Karabakh President: One of state’s main goals is creating opportunity for everyone to work on their own soil

Trump believes China could have stopped spread of coronavirus

Armenian PM congratulates fellow citizens on International Workers' Day

Newspaper: Only "weapon" to come to Armenia PM's aid

China does not yet agree to the WHO proposal to jointly investigate COVID-19 origin

Newspaper: Criminal case against Armenia company director is legal "nothing?"

Newspaper: Armenia new national security strategy to be ready soon

84 Russia citizens left Yerevan for their homeland by buses

WHO believes African countries should not rush to lift COVID-19 restrictive measures

Karabakh Police summon co-chair and founding member of Justice Party

Armenia’s Pashinyan calls to "pay acquaintance's utility on behalf of government"

Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Presence of foreign specialists in territory of biolaboratories excluded

Armenia Prosecutor General says Simonyan-Danielyan case materials sent to Special Investigation Service

Armenia Prosecutor General: Common punitive practice required to punish burglars

Armenian official: 1,000 temporary jobs to be created within scope of 15th social support measure

Advocate: Armenia Prosecutor General sees corpus delicti in deputy parliamentary speaker's act

Armenia PM calls on citizens not in need of support to pay utility bills of those in need

Yerevan citizen arrested after police find 12 methadone pills

2 of 3 Artsakh citizens with COVID-19 and being treated test positive, 3rd tests negative

Armenia Government, UN World Food Programme sign MoU

Ukrainian, Armenian FMs discuss current Armenia-Ukraine cooperation agenda

Armenian MP on coronavirus situation and lifting restrictions

Prosecutor General: Most murders in Armenia are domestic

Union of Informed Citizens NGO on Armenia PM's live broadcast on Facebook

Attorney: Search in offices and homes of Armenia ex-finance minister's sons is over, nothing found

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan dismisses adviser

Russia PM tests positive for COVID-19

27 Artsakh citizens test negative for COVID-19

Analyst: 1-2% industry growth by end of this year can be considered success for Armenia

Armenia PM: Another 30,000 citizens will benefit from 8th anti-crisis program

Armenia PM calls on citizens to pay utility bills as soon as possible

Armenia PM talks about utility bills and government support with woman citizen

Armenia reports record level of COVID-19 cases, updates on shootout in Armenian Gavar, 30.04.20 digest

Tanks, artillery used against civilian population in Getashen, Martunashen, Artsakh MFA says

IDBank offers a complete set of remote services

Zareh Sinanyan: Government sets objective to ensure repatriation of 2-2.5 million Armenians in 30 years

PM: We will compensate 30% to AMD 25,000 for electricity and up to AMD 40,000 for gas

Reuters: Trump threatens Saudis with withdrawal of US troops if OPEC does not begin to cut oil production

Armenian government proposes to regulate use of antibiotics in livestock sector

Armenia Republican Medical Center to also be allowed to receive bodies from abroad

Citizen to Armenia PM: I'm a single mother with children, can't apply for social support

German Interior Minister bans Hezbollah activities in country