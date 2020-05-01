Armenian freedom fighter has health problems, says government is obliged to help

Armenian freedom fighter Ashot Ghulyan went live on Facebook and said the following:
“I’m going to keep going live on Facebook until the Office of the Prime Minister and the authorities pay attention to me and other freedom fighters who have serious health problems. In 1993, I was heavily wounded and underwent surgery. I don’t receive any medical assistance. I have gathered several documents that the Ministry of Defense requested, and the documents have been submitted to the Social Security Department. I’m waiting for the session, but I don’t know when it will be held. I can’t wait any longer because I’ve been waiting for a long time. Where should I go? I have a serious health problem, and the government is obliged to help me. I’m not saying give me money or a house. I’m just saying help me recover. I don’t know people who are wealthy, but there is a government that is obliged to treat a wounded soldier free of charge. If, God forbid, the situation on the border becomes tense, I will go to the border along with other freedom fighters.”