Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on employment rights violations in country

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Lena Nazaryan posted the following on her Facebook page:
“Today, especially amid the pandemic, Armenia records the violations of employment rights at a large scale.
Those in need of social support have overtly said employers haven’t registered them as employees and haven’t paid taxes that they could now return to the employees through social support programs.
It became clear that some employers have even demanded that their employees give a part of the social support to them. Employees also stated that employers sign temporary contracts with people who have been working at the same place for years in order to keep them dependent and refuse to continue the contract at an opportune moment.
To report these problems to public administration bodies in a coordinated manner, yesterday I offered Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan the opportunity to create a system to whistle-blow violations of employment rights rapidly and perhaps anonymously. There will also be specific steps after a study.”