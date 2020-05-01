Ex-advisor to Armenian PM sues ex-Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan

Ex-advisor to the Prime Minister of Armenia Arsen Kharatyan has sued ex-Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan for slander and offense.
Arsen Kharatyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“On the lawsuit against Hrant Bagratyan
Since I have been receiving phone calls from friends and presses about filing a lawsuit against Hrant Bagratyan, I deem it necessary to provide details about the grounds and reasons for my decision. On April 8, ex-Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan posted on his Facebook page a comment in which he made offensive remarks and stated facts about me that don’t exist.
Offense: The ex-Prime Minister referred to me as “an emissary of Soros” and claimed that “I could care less about the elections in Artsakh, just like Azerbaijan could care less”.
Slander: Bagratyan is saying things about me that are inaccurate. He declares that I have declared the elections in Artsakh as falsified, have demanded Bako Sahakyan’s resignation and have taken advantage of the revolutionary forces of Artsakh, etc. Besides being an offensive remark, Bagratyan’s statement is overtly false and is aimed at presenting me as a negative person, and he will be held liable in court.
The only thing left to do is to hope that the claim is examined as soon as possible and that it won’t be prolonged, just like the other claims I have filed along with my friends.”