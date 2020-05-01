News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Police Colonel: Gloves and face masks have been given to all Karabakh police officers at checkpoints
Police Colonel: Gloves and face masks have been given to all Karabakh police officers at checkpoints
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

During a joint press conference in Stepanakert today, Head of the Visas and Passport Department of the Police of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Colonel Jivan Ghahramanyan declared that gloves and face masks were distributed to all police officers at all border checkpoints on March 2.

“The activities for prevention of the spread of the coronavirus at border checkpoints have been reinforced,” Ghahramanyan said, adding that all citizens arriving in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic are told about the decisions of the Commandant’s Office established for the emergency situation declared in the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Japan to start anti-coronavirus drugs to 43 countries
The drug was developed as an...
 Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach
According to him, Iran is under US sanctions and...
 Official: Temperature of all citizens entering Karabakh is being checked
“All our health workers are provided with the necessary protective equipment...
 Trump says COVID-19 comes from the Chinese lab
"And I think the World Health Organization [WHO] should be ashamed of themselves...
 Another Karabakh patient who recovered from COVID-19 to be discharged from hospital Friday
According to the information provided by the Artsakh Ministry of Health…
 WHO calls on China to invite its experts to investigate COVID-19 origin
WHO would like to collaborate with foreign partners and, at the invitation of the Chinese authorities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos