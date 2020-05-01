Police Colonel: Gloves and face masks have been given to all Karabakh police officers at checkpoints

During a joint press conference in Stepanakert today, Head of the Visas and Passport Department of the Police of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Colonel Jivan Ghahramanyan declared that gloves and face masks were distributed to all police officers at all border checkpoints on March 2.
“The activities for prevention of the spread of the coronavirus at border checkpoints have been reinforced,” Ghahramanyan said, adding that all citizens arriving in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic are told about the decisions of the Commandant’s Office established for the emergency situation declared in the country.