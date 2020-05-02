ARF-D Repats' Advisory Office: Zareh Sinanyan accepts that he has failed in his mission

The Consultation Office for Diaspora Armenian Repatriates (Repats' Advisory Office) of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party’s Armenia Chapter has issued the following statement:
“The Consultation Office for Diaspora Armenian Repatriates was surprised by the statement by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan who said the following: “When I visit different countries and Armenian communities, I see that promoting repatriation is not a primary issue for the Armenian communities” (cited from Aravot Daily) and “I must say that Armenia is not ready for large-scale repatriation. If this happens, let’s be honest, we’re simply not ready for that” (cited from Aravot Daily). The Office waited for refutation of this statement, or any other clarification, but in vain. Therefore, as the Consultation Office for Diaspora Armenian Repatriates, it is our duty to respond to this.
First of all, we would like to emphasize that a country can never be “ready” for repatriation. If Mr. Sinanyan thinks our compatriots wishing to settle in the homeland are waiting for Armenia to become the most developed and safest country in the world for them to come and settle, he is wrong. If he declares that the Republic of Armenia is not ready for “large-scale repatriation” today, this means he accepts that he has failed in his mission and he acknowledges the failure of the government that he is a part of. He proves that the Armenian authorities still haven’t perceived the ideological essence of repatriation.
The only thing necessary for massive repatriation is clear-cut, perceptible, comprehensive and brief legislation that will regulate the process of repatriation. All the past governments of Armenia have avoided developing a law on repatriation and have only formally developed a law, but repatriation is an issue that is of strategic importance for Armenia. If Mr. Sinanyan can ensure adoption of this law, Armenians of the world themselves will raise the wave of repatriation and come to Armenia to participate in the development and advancement of Armenia through their hard work.”