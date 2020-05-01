News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Japan to start anti-coronavirus drugs to 43 countries
Japan to start anti-coronavirus drugs to 43 countries
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Tosimitsu Motegi has declared that Japan will start supplying Avigan drugs (also known as Favipiravir) to 43 countries free of charge in order to combat the coronavirus, reports RIA Novosti.

The drug was developed as an anti-flu drug six years ago, but was no longer used. However, Chinese doctors have discovered its effectiveness for treating pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

In March, Japan started conducting clinical experiments with 80 patients who had COVID-19 and had slight or no symptoms. Currently, Japan has enough supplies of Avigan for the treatment of 2,000,000 people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police Colonel: Gloves and face masks have been given to all Karabakh police officers at checkpoints
During a joint press conference in Stepanakert today...
 Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach
According to him, Iran is under US sanctions and...
 Official: Temperature of all citizens entering Karabakh is being checked
“All our health workers are provided with the necessary protective equipment...
 Trump says COVID-19 comes from the Chinese lab
"And I think the World Health Organization [WHO] should be ashamed of themselves...
 Another Karabakh patient who recovered from COVID-19 to be discharged from hospital Friday
According to the information provided by the Artsakh Ministry of Health…
 WHO calls on China to invite its experts to investigate COVID-19 origin
WHO would like to collaborate with foreign partners and, at the invitation of the Chinese authorities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos