Court postpones examination of motion to arrest Armenia ex-finance minister's son

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction postponed examination of the motion filed by the National Security Service (NSS) to arrest Gurgen Khachatryan, co-founder of Galaxy Group, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ucom and son of ex-chief of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia and ex-finance minister Gagik Khachatryan.
Khachatryan’s defense attorney Yerem Sargsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he and his client haven’t managed to get acquainted with all the case materials and have filed a motion with the court, which upheld the motion.
A motion to arrest Gurgen Khachatryan has been filed with the court.
The Khachatryans’ attorneys had declared that the charge against Gurgen Khachatryan has been supplemented (money laundering and assistance in receiving a bribe).
In regard to the Ucom company, Khachatryan had declared that top officials had demanded alienation of the company and had threatened to bring graver charges and arrest him, if the company wasn’t alienated.