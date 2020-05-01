Ameria Bank representative: Crisis caused by pandemic won't lead to Armenian financial system's collapse

The crisis caused by the pandemic won’t lead to the collapse of Armenia’s financial system. This is what Head of Strategy and Research at Ameria Bank Hovhannes Toroyan said during INSTALIVE and stated that he is positively disposed.

According to him, the banks and financial mediators that managed to provide acceptable and convenient services during the situation created in the financial market will win during this situation.

“Those who can respond to the new demands promptly and efficiently will be in a favorable position,” Toroyan declared, adding that, in the current conditions, it is important to work on introducing innovations.

“Whereas before the pandemic we considered the introduction of new technologies as a certain trend, now there is a need to accelerate the introduction of those technologies,” he said and added that, in the case of the banking system, this concerns not only innovations that will have a direct impact on services for customers, but also the automation and optimization of back offices.