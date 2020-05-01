News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ameria Bank representative: Crisis caused by pandemic won't lead to Armenian financial system's collapse
Ameria Bank representative: Crisis caused by pandemic won't lead to Armenian financial system's collapse
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Analytics

The crisis caused by the pandemic won’t lead to the collapse of Armenia’s financial system. This is what Head of Strategy and Research at Ameria Bank Hovhannes Toroyan said during INSTALIVE and stated that he is positively disposed.

According to him, the banks and financial mediators that managed to provide acceptable and convenient services during the situation created in the financial market will win during this situation.

“Those who can respond to the new demands promptly and efficiently will be in a favorable position,” Toroyan declared, adding that, in the current conditions, it is important to work on introducing innovations.

“Whereas before the pandemic we considered the introduction of new technologies as a certain trend, now there is a need to accelerate the introduction of those technologies,” he said and added that, in the case of the banking system, this concerns not only innovations that will have a direct impact on services for customers, but also the automation and optimization of back offices.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian minister and his deputy infected with COVID-19
Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the...
 Japan to start anti-coronavirus drugs to 43 countries
The drug was developed as an...
 Police Colonel: Gloves and face masks have been given to all Karabakh police officers at checkpoints
During a joint press conference in Stepanakert today...
 Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach
According to him, Iran is under US sanctions and...
 Official: Temperature of all citizens entering Karabakh is being checked
“All our health workers are provided with the necessary protective equipment...
 Trump says COVID-19 comes from the Chinese lab
"And I think the World Health Organization [WHO] should be ashamed of themselves...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos